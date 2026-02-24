Compound Planning Inc. Has $38.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Compound Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

