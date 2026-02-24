Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jacquelyn Sumer Sells 3,742 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jacquelyn Sumer sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $50,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,617.80. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGEM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Key Headlines Impacting Cullinan Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Cullinan Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish thesis — A recent write-up upgrades Cullinan to a Buy, citing a deep T‑cell engager pipeline, strong management, long-lived IP and a cash position north of $430M that supports development. The note highlights CLN‑049 (FLT3xCD3) showing ~30% complete remission rates in AML, favorable safety, broad applicability and a plausible single‑arm accelerated approval path, all of which underpin upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist

Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental context — The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($11.26) and 200‑day ($9.17) moving averages and remains well off its 52‑week low, reflecting recent positive momentum; market cap is roughly $827M. MarketBeat: CGEM profile

Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares (≈$223k) on Feb 20, trimming his stake ~3.9%. CEO Filing

Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. CFO Filing

Insider sales — CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares (≈$59.9k) on Feb 20, reducing her position ~3.4%. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Other insiders (Jennifer Michaelson, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jeffrey A. Jones) sold on Feb 20 (combined ~20,466 shares, ≈$284k total), each trimming low-single‑digit percentages of their holdings. The simultaneity and size of these sales introduce short‑term selling pressure despite the bullish clinical narrative. Insider Filings (examples)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

