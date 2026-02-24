Compound Planning Inc. Buys 1,976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $376.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.63.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

