Compound Planning Inc. Buys 1,976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HD opened at $376.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.14.
In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other previews suggest Home Depot may beat expectations thanks to initiatives such as expanded supply-chain investments and digital tools that boost customer loyalty, which could support upside on an earnings beat. Earnings Whispers: Home Depot Poised for Positive Surprise
- Positive Sentiment: Polymarket prediction markets are overwhelmingly bullish ahead of the print, indicating retail/trader sentiment is tilted toward a favorable surprise — a potential short-term positive if confirmed by results. Home Depot Earnings Is Just a Day Away
- Positive Sentiment: Productivity/Pro-channel tailwinds: Home Depot’s rollout of AI “blueprint takeoffs” to speed Pro project planning could strengthen the pro customer franchise and margins over time. How AI Blueprint Takeoffs Help Home Depot Win Pro Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus previews and analyst commentary (Yahoo Finance, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga) emphasize housing trends and FY26 guidance as the key drivers for trading around the print — earnings could move HD either direction depending on guidance tone. Home Depot Q4 Earnings: What To Expect
- Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading desks are braced for volatility; strategists are laying out earnings-specific option trades and chart levels to watch, signaling elevated short-term sensitivity. Options Corner: HD Earnings Trade
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes that both Home Depot and Lowe’s report this week and that results will spotlight housing demand trends — sector dynamics (not just company-specific news) will influence HD’s move. Home Depot and Lowe’s Report Earnings This Week
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler maintained an overweight rating even after lowering its price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in HD’s longer-term positioning. Piper Sandler Lowers Target but Keeps Overweight
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada (and other outlets) cut Home Depot’s price target to $363, increasing downside risk if earnings or guidance disappoint; analyst downgrades/target cuts are a headwind for sentiment. RBC Cuts Home Depot Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Comparisons to Lowe’s, which has outperformed HD over the past decade, keep investor focus on market share and margin trends — negative framing if Home Depot’s print lags peer performance. How Lowe’s Stock Has Trounced Home Depot’s
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
