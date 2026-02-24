Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

