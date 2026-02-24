Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Compound Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.56. The company has a market capitalization of $839.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

