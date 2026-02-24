McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Director Maria Martinez Sells 349 Shares

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total value of $328,014.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,900.87. The trade was a 53.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $947.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $598.58 and a one year high of $971.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $798.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

