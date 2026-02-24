Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) EVP Timothy Schmid Sells 1,322 Shares

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3%

JNJ stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,216,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

