Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,464 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 344,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,278,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.20.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

