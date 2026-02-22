JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,646 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $166,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $110.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

