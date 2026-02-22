Insider Selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $371,728.17 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $371,728.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,406.37. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $695,885.58.

On Friday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 8,406 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $373,898.88.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Mo Qatanani sold 13,112 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $592,662.40.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02.

Shares of SRRK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.67. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

