Andrew Benjamin Walz Sells 1,463 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Benjamin Walz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 666 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $122,144.40.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

