Andrew Benjamin Walz Sells 1,463 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Andrew Benjamin Walz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 666 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $122,144.40.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00.
Chevron Stock Performance
CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $187.90.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.
Institutional Trading of Chevron
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Coverage upgrades (including a Melius Research upgrade) have encouraged buying; one report notes shares jumped after the upgrade. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: 52‑week high / momentum — Media coverage points to CVX reaching a 52‑week high, which can attract momentum and index/ETF flows. Chevron Corp Hits 52-Week High — What’s Driving The Move?
- Positive Sentiment: Dow leadership and sector strength — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top performer on the Dow YTD, reinforcing broad market support for the stock. Caterpillar, Honeywell, and Chevron Lead the Dow Jones in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal — Articles targeting income investors note Chevron’s dividend reliability, which supports demand from retirees and income-focused funds. Retirees Are Winning Big in 2026: 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Are Soaring
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑term endorsement — A Seeking Alpha piece frames Chevron as a buy‑and‑hold, which can bolster investor confidence for longer‑term holders. Chevron: Buy And Hold Like Berkshire Hathaway
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check — Coverage (Yahoo Finance) asks whether CVX remains attractively priced after strong multi‑year gains; this is neutral but could limit further upside if investors shift to taking profits. Is Chevron (CVX) Still Priced Attractively After Strong Multi Year Share Gains
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Reports of insider selling have pressured the stock in the short term and are cited in coverage that links the activity to a drop in the share price. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/regulatory risk — Turkey publicly opposed Greece‑Chevron hydrocarbon activity south of Crete, calling it unlawful; this raises regional political and operational risk for that project. Turkey says Greece-Chevron activity off Crete unlawful
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
