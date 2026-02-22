Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,712 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

