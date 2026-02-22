JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.18% of Genpact worth $157,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $52,819,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact by 334.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Genpact by 153.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,597,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 967,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genpact by 601.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 927,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Riju Vashisht sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $747,146.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,054.65. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 15,088 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $703,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,990.85. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

