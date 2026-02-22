Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,670 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $69,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 294.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Avient by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.19 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on Avient in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

