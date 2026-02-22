Insider Selling: Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells $420,398.55 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 9,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $420,398.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,618.11. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Caryn Parlavecchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Caryn Parlavecchio sold 6,600 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $293,568.00.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $49.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.