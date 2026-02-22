Alana Knowles Sells 2,408 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Alana Knowles sold 2,408 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CVX opened at $183.69 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Catalyst Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

