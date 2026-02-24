Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $10.63. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services.

