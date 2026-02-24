Winland Electronics (OTCMKTS:WELX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Winland Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $2.19. Winland Electronics shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7,425 shares traded.

Winland Electronics Stock Down 6.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Winland Electronics Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

