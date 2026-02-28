3,512 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7%

Amphenol stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

