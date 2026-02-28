Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 271,783 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271,783 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $60,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,046.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $355.79 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.31.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Zacks: 52‑week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.)

Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit‑taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

