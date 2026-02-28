Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,733,596 shares in the company, valued at $50,499,651.48. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,815. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Trending Headlines about Enphase Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ENPH to Buy, citing improving demand and clearer margin visibility — a catalyst for potential upward re-rating if execution and bookings continue to improve. Enphase raised to Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded ENPH to Buy, citing improving demand and clearer margin visibility — a catalyst for potential upward re-rating if execution and bookings continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~15.6% in February (from ~25.9M to ~21.8M shares), reducing one source of downside pressure and lowering the immediate short‑squeeze risk; about 17.2% of float remained sold short. No direct link

Short interest declined ~15.6% in February (from ~25.9M to ~21.8M shares), reducing one source of downside pressure and lowering the immediate short‑squeeze risk; about 17.2% of float remained sold short. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market comparisons are drawing attention to ENPH versus peers (e.g., First Solar) as both ramp capacity and shipments — useful for thematic demand perspective but not an immediate stock catalyst. First Solar vs. Enphase Energy

Analyst/market comparisons are drawing attention to ENPH versus peers (e.g., First Solar) as both ramp capacity and shipments — useful for thematic demand perspective but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz filed a securities class action against Enphase and certain officers (alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a)), creating legal risk, potential damages, and investor uncertainty — a direct negative for near‑term sentiment and valuation. Pomerantz files class action

Pomerantz filed a securities class action against Enphase and certain officers (alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a)), creating legal risk, potential damages, and investor uncertainty — a direct negative for near‑term sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, Rosen, Bronstein, Portnoy, Bernstein Liebhard and others) are actively soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of an April 20, 2026 deadline — amplifying the publicity and potential settlement/defense costs that can weigh on the stock. Robbins Geller investor deadline

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

