Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

