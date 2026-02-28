Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Position Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,667,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

