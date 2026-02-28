Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Position Cut by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,667,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,543,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Down 2.7%
NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total transaction of $2,495,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and healthy demand: Snowflake reported ~30% y/y revenue growth and an EPS beat, with improving cash flow and strong customer metrics that underpin medium‑term revenue momentum. Snowflake Stock Surges After Q4 Revenue Jumps 30%, EPS Tops Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning and market opportunity: Management highlighted agentic AI capabilities, partnerships (OpenAI/Anthropic integrations) and accelerating enterprise AI adoption — including faster growth in India — supporting a durable addressable market for Snowflake’s data cloud. Snowflake sees high levels of AI adoption among India Inc; country growth faster than global
- Positive Sentiment: Market technical/bull case: Some analysts and MarketBeat argue the sell‑off is overdone, institutions have been accumulating, and Snowflake’s cross‑cloud data position makes it central to AI workflows — a potential catalyst for a recovery. Is Snowflake’s Stock Meltdown Over? Signs Point to a Bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Many firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets after the quarter (UBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Canaccord, etc.), leaving a mix of upside potential and reduced near‑term analyst support. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Snowflake After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed outlook disappointed some investors: Management’s FY27 product revenue guide (~27%) was viewed as conservative relative to some buyside expectations, contributing to a share pullback despite the beat. Snowflake’s stock dips as the software company gives a mixed outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Rising legal risk: Multiple law firms and class‑action notices were filed or publicized this week, creating legal overhang and increasing near‑term uncertainty for shareholders. Deadlines for lead‑plaintiff filings are being emphasized. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Snowflake Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns persist: Commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) notes that while growth is strong, durable GAAP profitability remains elusive — a point that keeps some investors sidelined despite the AI narrative. Why I’m Still Not Buying Snowflake Stock
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
