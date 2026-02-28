Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,404 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,446,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,594,000 after purchasing an additional 670,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,834,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,894,000 after buying an additional 1,345,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.38%.

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

