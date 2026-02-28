Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 6,853 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $17,993,475. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $50,162,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $1,430.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $956.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More.

Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More.

Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More.

Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More.

Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near‑term execution risk — FIX is trading at elevated multiples after the rally; 2026 will require sustaining very tough year‑over‑year comps after nearly doubling EPS in 2025, which raises execution expectations. Read More.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

