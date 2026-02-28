Banco Santander S.A. Buys 39,056 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 137.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of MRNA opened at $53.57 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 160,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $7,814,839.56. Following the sale, the president owned 1,457,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,180,734.68. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,366 shares of company stock worth $8,531,936. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

