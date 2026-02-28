Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,403,000 after buying an additional 5,410,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and FY‑2026 guidance: AT&T topped Q4 EPS and revenue expectations and issued FY2026 EPS guidance, which helped spark a post‑earnings rally and has the stock up materially since the report. AT&T (T) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: Communications segment strength: management cited solid momentum in the Communications business (2025 revenues higher vs. 2024), supporting near‑term revenue stability. T Benefits From Strong Communications Growth: Will it Sustain?
- Positive Sentiment: Fiber strategy validated: an Ookla award and related coverage highlight that AT&T’s fiber footprint is competitive where it exists, supporting the long‑term broadband growth story. AT&T says Ookla fiber award validates strategy — ‘Where we have fiber, we win’
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell in February, reducing one source of downside pressure and signaling less bearish positioning ahead of further catalysts. (Internal short‑interest update)
- Neutral Sentiment: NYC lawsuit settled: AT&T agreed to let shareholders vote on a workforce‑diversity disclosure proposal, resolving litigation risk but increasing governance/disclosure obligations. AT&T settles New York City lawsuit over diversity proposal
- Negative Sentiment: $177M data‑breach settlement: AT&T faces a material payout tied to a past breach, which is an earnings/CF headwind and a reminder of litigation exposures. AT&T settlement update: Payout for $177M data breach
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and balance‑sheet cautions: analysts and MarketBeat flag overbought/RSI reversal risk, leverage concerns tied to recent acquisitions, and potential downside to moving averages — factors that have driven short‑term pullbacks. AT&T’s Earnings Glow-Up Can’t Hide These Red Flags
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness and relative underperformance vs. the Dow: coverage noted a recent pullback and longer‑term lag versus the index, which may temper enthusiasm among momentum investors. Here’s Why AT&T (T) Fell More Than Broader Market
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
