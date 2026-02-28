Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,983 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after buying an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,403,000 after buying an additional 5,410,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.