Banco Santander S.A. Sells 57,674 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,674 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

