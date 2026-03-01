Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,103 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $402.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.69, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.