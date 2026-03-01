Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Invests $8.06 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000. Arista Networks accounts for 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $164.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,861,120. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.