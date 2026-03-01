Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% in the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after buying an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $607.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

