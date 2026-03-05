CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,597,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $407.68 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stephens increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.49.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

