DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 18,151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Chaney Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.55.

Shares of JPM opened at $299.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $807.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

