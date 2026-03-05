Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Price Target to $295.00

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fintech company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAVE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

Dave Stock Performance

DAVE stock opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.86. Dave has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $286.45.

Dave announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 33,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $6,632,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $420,607.40. The trade was a 94.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,771 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dave by 3.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dave by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dave by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dave by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,787 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and growth — Dave reported Q4 2025 revenues of $163.7M, up ~62% year-over-year, highlighting high-velocity top-line scaling that supports higher valuation expectations. Zacks: Revenues Surge

Q4 revenue and growth — Dave reported Q4 2025 revenues of $163.7M, up ~62% year-over-year, highlighting high-velocity top-line scaling that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded guidance — Dave updated FY2026 guidance well above Street estimates (EPS and revenue ranges), which supports upward revisions to earnings models and helped lift sentiment. Guidance Update

Upgraded guidance — Dave updated FY2026 guidance well above Street estimates (EPS and revenue ranges), which supports upward revisions to earnings models and helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises — Multiple firms (Canaccord, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, B. Riley, Lake Street) raised price targets and ratings, increasing implied upside and likely attracting buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Actions

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises — Multiple firms (Canaccord, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, B. Riley, Lake Street) raised price targets and ratings, increasing implied upside and likely attracting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: $300M buyback — The board authorized repurchases up to $300M (≈11.2% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that often supports the share price. RTT News: Buyback

$300M buyback — The board authorized repurchases up to $300M (≈11.2% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that often supports the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Convertible-notes offering with capped calls ($150M) — Dave intends to raise $150M via convertible senior notes due 2031, with proceeds earmarked for capped-call hedges and share repurchases; this funds buybacks but introduces financing complexity and potential future conversion dynamics. GlobeNewswire: Convertible Notes

Convertible-notes offering with capped calls ($150M) — Dave intends to raise $150M via convertible senior notes due 2031, with proceeds earmarked for capped-call hedges and share repurchases; this funds buybacks but introduces financing complexity and potential future conversion dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Convertible-notes market activity — Counterparties expect to hedge via derivatives and possible market purchases, which can either lift the stock (buying to hedge) or add volatility depending on timing. QuiverQuant: Notes Details

Convertible-notes market activity — Counterparties expect to hedge via derivatives and possible market purchases, which can either lift the stock (buying to hedge) or add volatility depending on timing. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent short-interest entries show zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio; treat that dataset cautiously until corrected. (No link; internal data feed.)

Short-interest data appears unreliable — recent short-interest entries show zeros/NaN and a 0.0-day ratio; treat that dataset cautiously until corrected. (No link; internal data feed.) Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — aggregated filings show substantial insider sales by executives over recent months, which can concern investors about near-term insider conviction despite corporate buybacks. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Heavy insider selling — aggregated filings show substantial insider sales by executives over recent months, which can concern investors about near-term insider conviction despite corporate buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Barrington reaffirmation — Barrington Research reiterated an Outperform rating, adding to the supportive analyst backdrop. AmericanBankingNews: Barrington

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave’s offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

