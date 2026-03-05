Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,553.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 403,724 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after buying an additional 1,113,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.