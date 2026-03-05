DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,349 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $153.19 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $366.38 billion, a PE ratio of 243.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

