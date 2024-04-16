Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Acquires 2,797 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 715 ($8.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.55 ($24,895.49).

Andrew Stephen Thomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Andrew Stephen Thomis purchased 2,753 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 727 ($9.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.31 ($24,915.11).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of Cohort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.47), for a total value of £20,019.20 ($24,921.20).

Cohort Price Performance

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 742 ($9.24) on Tuesday. Cohort plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 768 ($9.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,248.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

