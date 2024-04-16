JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

