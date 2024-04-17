JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

