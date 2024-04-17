Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.