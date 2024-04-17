Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

