Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

