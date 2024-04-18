4,830 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

