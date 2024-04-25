AC Immune (ACIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.00. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

