Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,695,722. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

