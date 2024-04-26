Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,978 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 7.4 %

HOUS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

