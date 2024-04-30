ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.31

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.31 and traded as high as $52.17. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 353 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.53% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

