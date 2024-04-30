UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of UFP Technologies worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 382.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.83. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $257.29.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

