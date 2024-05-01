Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,205,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock valued at $570,044. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

