25,100 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Enhabit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHAB. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 7,973.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 1,613,515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,231 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enhabit by 12,146.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 242,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Enhabit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,997,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.96. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.59.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

